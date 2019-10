Cierran pasos en la frontera con México ante protestas de inmigrantes

This is what #RemainInMexico looks like in #Matamoros. No running water, access to healthcare, lawyers, or schools. Tents have been gifted by humanitarian organizations from #BrownsvilleTX. There’s is nothing humane about this. This is why people are protesting. pic.twitter.com/OkiLHb4oxa

— Rochelle Garza (@RochelleMGarza) October 10, 2019