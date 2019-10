Tormenta tropical Néstor llega a la costa del Golfo en Florida

The disturbance over the Gulf of Mexico is now Tropical Storm #Nestor. Storm surge and tropical storm warnings continue for portions of the northern Gulf Coast. Dangerous storm surge and tropical storm force winds are expected later today and tonight. https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/3CxbQqnL0v

— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 18, 2019