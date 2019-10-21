Lucy Vives se exhibe casi desnuda en el puente de Brooklyn

La modelo Lucy Vives (hija del cantante colombiano Carlos Vives) ha vuelto a su faceta de activista, tras compartir en su cuenta de Instagram unas fotos en las que se le ve posando en tanga y topless en el puente de Brooklyn.
dyke • you’re damn right i got that and a dime sack all through grade school. thick skin doesnt come easy and bullying taught me to laugh at myself… take life less seriously.. i couldnt cut off my ears cuz people didnt like them, i wasnt gonna shave my eyebrows cuz people didnt like them, and i wasnt gonna cry while everyone was laughing. i fuckin love a good joke. especially if it’s me. • machúa in my culture, both men and women are machistas. according to tradition, and many women who preach it, i am not a very good woman. i was raised to be quiet and pretty with nice table manners, so that i find a nice guy with money that'll "take care of me n our kids”. i was to eat enough to look more than healthy so men don't think im sick.. so i don't look like i'm infertile. i was raised to walk straight, la postura pecho y culo pa’fuera, to beat out any other bitch out there tryna take a man i prolly didnt want a girl has to be a mother, a wife, and a lover of the home on man’s terms. and anytime anything was said contrarily, came the quote “being a woman is a sacrifice.” it’s alright because “we’ve all made it” since the beginning, we’ve been ojects of affection and abuse. healers, givers. but never receivers. shutting the fuck up , not stirring any pots. no resistances. La Mujer Conforme. fighting is a thing of the Macho. for centuries women have repressed their realities, laughing with each other about pitty sex with their drunk husbands, n not filing for divorce for the sake of the kids, the car, the house, the money . fear. we scrutinize the women that dare live their truth. when we KNOW we’ve yearned for spiritual autonomy and how many times we’ve ignored mother nature telling us you are you are potential. you are powerful and free. • in my culture, i am too skinny, too ambitious, too selfish, too angry, n too smart to be a woman. see, if being a ‘woman’ means being nearly everything ive never been, pues sí, soy machua. machua con cojones entonces. ¿porque quién carajo quiere ser “mujer” bajo esas condiciónes • blessed being on the cover of 2 gentlemens magazines this year. in hopes that slowly we can redefine that word: Woman
Conocida por causar polémica al defender los derechos de la mujer, Lucy acompañó las imágenes en blanco y negro con un texto en el que comentó que la policía de Nueva York casi impidió que ella estuviera ahí (a las 6 de la mañana) por supuesta indecencia pública, por lo que tanto ella como su fotógrafo corrieron el riesgo de ser arrestados.
in 1883 the architectural marvel we know today as the Brooklyn Bridge culminated its construction. after 14 years, the first steel-wire suspension bridge opened to the public.. made of approximately 21,000 individual wires. back then New York and Brooklyn were two completely different cities and the bridge was named after them both. • the two towers have made some of the most prominent nesting spots for the north american peregrine falcon which are absolutely beautiful creatures. today, the bridge sees roughly 100,000 vehicles cross and almost 5,000 pedestrians on high season… so @kenn_lichtenwalter and I thought it appropriate to join and venture over at 6am this past weekend to shoot some black and white memories of one of my favorite New York City must-sees. • NYPD almost shut this shit down almost arressting us for alleged public indecency but it is legal to be topless in the city of New York and no one was being indecent. smh but dw y’all we got through it. #IamWithinMyRights is all i said lmfao i really thought they were finally gonna take me y’all. damn. @kenn_lichtenwalter 📷 you’re the man ✨thanks for the adventure
Lucy agregó: “Realmente pensé que ellos me iban a llevar”. Finalmente no pasó nada, y la chica volvió a deleitar a sus seguidores en Instagram con estas polémicas fotografías, que ya llevan más de 42 mil likes.
