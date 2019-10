Menor asesina a su hermana embarazada y le saca el bebé que llevaba en el vientre

Catia Rabelo was taken into custody following the death of Fabiana Santana and her son Gustavo (Picture: FocusOn News)

A teenager allegedly murdered her older sister then plucked her unborn baby from her womb on the orders of a woman who wanted the baby… https://t.co/zAdZMukw1B pic.twitter.com/gbBydvoaJ6

— Newsypeople (@newsypeople) October 29, 2019