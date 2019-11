Es una joya que él quiere pulir: Pep Guardiola ya pidió fichar a Dembelé

📰| Pep Guardiola reportedly wants to sign Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele (22).

Guardiola is said to view Dembele as a player he can model into one of the best in the world – similar to Raheem Sterling.

[El Des Marque via MEN] pic.twitter.com/06g9HFdx1d

— City Chief (@City_Chief) November 9, 2019