Chiquis Rivera se somete a tratamiento estético y muestra como quedó

Chiquis Rivera comparte todos los detalles de su vida con sus seguidores en Instagram. La intérprete de “Animate y Verás” se atrevió a revelar que se sometió a un tratamiento estético.
En esta ocasión Rivera recomendó al dentista que le arregló su dentadura con la puesta de carillas. La famosa dice que el doctor que le hizo el trabajo bucal se especializa en que se vean lo más natural posible.
“Creanme, soy testigo de la vida real”, publicó la también esposa de Lorenzo Méndez.
No hay duda que Chiquis tiene una sonrisa más divina y cada día se deja ver aún más bella.
I think you can see how happy I am with my dental work in this picture! Lol @nhdentistrybeverlyhills hooked it up!!! 😊👌🏻 If you guys are looking into veneers or any type of dental work, hit him up. He specializes in making veneers look as natural as possible. Trust me, I’m a real life witness of it! 💁🏼♀️🦷✨
