Cortan alas a Victoria’s Secret

Guess they didn’t use much diversity on their runway …thanks to everyone who signed the petition last year and thanks to @modelallianceny for your stance on model rights. @victoriassecret can change with the times and has begun using more diversity, thank you to @thirdlove and their donations to @isupportthegirls and thank you to YOU for demanding change or boycotting! 🤟 #weareallangels