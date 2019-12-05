Joven brutalmente golpeado asegura que fue víctima de “crimen de odio racista”, en cárcel de San Joaquín

View this post on Instagram

Never in a million years did I ever think That would be the victim of a Racist hate crime. Yesterday 3 racist county sheriffs from Stockton held me down beat me, choked me, kicked me and tried to snap my neck, with their fists and batons one by one for a long period of time while I was yelling and yelling for them to stop. Whitnesses could hear me yelling for my life these men tried to kill me all while yelling racist remarks. they left me to die with my face disfigured a broken nose, lacerations in my face and head tons of bruises all over my body with a huge loss of blood. I am barely able to walk on my own due to the amount of damage done to my whole body and the injury’s my bones have sustained by these ugly hearted people. No one deserves to be beatin to a pulp like this not for the color of their skin or for their Ethnicity. I will not sleep until justice is met. My profile is now public, feel free to share this unholy act of hate and racism or tag any one that needs to hear this message #TheHateYouGive #PoliceBrutality #EndRacism #AllLivesMatter #AllRacesMatter