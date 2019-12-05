Kate Middleton reveló las primeras palabras de su hijo, el príncipe Louis

View this post on Instagram

🎅🏽🦌🌲 The Duchess of Cambridge joined children supported by @family_action as they picked Christmas trees at Peterley Manor Farm in Buckinghamshire. Her Majesty The Queen has passed the patronage to The Duchess having held the role for over 65 years. The charity was founded in 1869 to help families in difficulty by giving them practical help and support. Today, Her Royal Highness stepped into the ‘Elves Enchanted Forest’ to make Christmas decorations, prepare food for the reindeers and post letters to Father Christmas. Family Action continues to work directly with vulnerable or disadvantaged children and families through both local and national services. The charity’s services include perinatal mental health services, counselling and therapeutic support and the mentoring of children, young people and adults.