Revelan cuáles son las 10 ciudades más bellas del mundo (y 2 están en EEUU)

Estamos a pocos días de que acabe el año y quizá, aún no tienes planeadas tus vacaciones de Navidad o bien, tienes pensando agarrar maletas en el 2020 pero no has fijado el destino que quieres conocer.
Pensando en ello, la agencia turística candadiense FlightNetwork llevó a cabo una investigación para definir cuáles fueron las ciudades más bellas del mundo en este 2019.
Más de 1,000 escritores, blogueros y agencias de viajes de todo el mundo, que han visto y experimentado lo mejor que el planeta tiene para ofrecer, participaron en el estudio con el cual, se logró definir el top ten de urbes que sí o sí tienes que conocer.
Aquí te dejamos la lista.
Las 10 mejores ciudades del mundo de 2019
1) París, Francia
2) Nueva York, Estados Unidos
3) Londres, Inglaterra
4) Venecia, Italia
5) Vancouver, Canadá
6) Barcelona, España
7) Ciudad del Cabo, Sudáfrica
South Africa: came here for work and stayed for the colours, wine, penguins, breathtaking views and amazing warmth of the people. • I just spent a very special nearly 3 weeks in the amazing western cape and I can't wait to tell you more about it over the next few posts! • While in Cape Town we visited the colourful area of Bo-Kaap, a former township and a traditionally multicultural area. Bo-Kaap means 'above the Cape' in Afrikaans, and this area is located above the city centre and formerly known as the Malay Quarter, owing to its original residents being slaves from Malaysia, Indonesia and Africa. According to one of the residents, originally all houses were painted white in this area, as slaves couldn't own property, but after the emancipation in 1834 it is said that houses were painted in all colours as an expression of freedom. • Nowadays the area is facing gentrification and long terms residents of the former township are fighting what they consider the dissolution of the character and culture.
8) San Francisco, Estados Unidos
9) Sydney, Australia
10) Roma, Italia
#zamekświętegoanioła #rzym #roma #rome #italy #castellosantangelo