La madre de Jennifer López le hace la competencia en pleno escenario

Jennifer López dejó sin palabras a medio mundo cuando invitó a su madre Guadalupe a subir al escenario en pleno concierto. Resulta que, la señora andaba cumpliendo 74 primaveras y su hija la quiso sorprender celebrando en tarima con todo y pastel.
Pero lo realmente importante aquí fue que bailaran juntas la misma coreografía. Doña Guadalupe demostró una energía increíble. Todos en las redes dejaron mensajes halagando a la señora y entendiendo el por qué Jennifer López tiene esa soltura y encanto al bailar.
Las palabras de la cantante nacida de El Bronx fueron: “Mi fan número uno está acá esta noche que también es su cumpleaños. Díganle hola a mi mamá”, dijo la cantante para invitar a Guadalupe al escenario.
Guadalupe subió y, después de demostrar sus dotes artísticos, el público las ovacionó a ambas de pie mientras la señora apagaba las velitas del pastel. Definitivamente, un día inolvidable para ambas.
Aquí te dejamos el momento especial que compartió Jennifer López en su cuenta oficial de Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
People ask me where I get my energy from, my drive, my dance moves lol…well now you know…Guadalupe… my mommy… for as long back as I can remember, I can see her dancing, laughing and lighting up every room she was in. she is the definition of youthful and timeless at every age… she loved music and movies and history and musicals and believed in true love… and she put all of that into me… and I am all the better for it. You made me who I am today… you’re 74 today Mommy, Beautiful as ever, alive as ever and still dancing like a teenager…thank you for loving me the way you do, for everything, for being you, there aren’t enough words, I love you forever ♥️ Happy Birthday you force of nature… #thelupinator