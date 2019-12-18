El secreto de Angelina Jolie para lucir los labios rojos más carnosos

Angelina Jolie es sin dudas una de las actrices más bellas y sensuales de Hollywood, desde siempre, se ha considerado que tiene los labios más carnosos y besables del medio. Y si quieres lucir igual que la ex esposa de Brad Pitt hoy te vamos a contar su secreto.
Según Matin Maulawizada, maquillador de la actriz durante el año 2017, lo mejor para hacer lucir los labios más voluminosos y carnosos es con un delineador color nude para delimitar la zona de los labios, así lo explicó al portal Popsugar.
Este truco de maquillaje es muy sencillo y útil, solo tienes que pintar por fuera de la comisura de los labios, también puede ser con corrector. Así las terminaciones de los labios se verán más afiladas y perfectas.
Por último utiliza un labial cremoso colo rojo para rellenar y distribuir el color de forma uniforme, verás el radical cambio ¿Qué esperas para probarlo?
