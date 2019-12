Al menos 6 muertos y 13 heridos en incendio en Las Vegas

Sadly, 6 are dead and 13 were injured in a tragic apartment fire this morning.

Our thoughts are with the victims and their families. Thank you to our first responders @lasvegasfd @clarkcountyfd

This marks the worst residential fire in Las Vegas Fire & Rescue's history 💔 pic.twitter.com/LOUdwqPxMc

— City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) December 21, 2019