Se fue… para volver: los planes de Ronda Rousey en su regreso a la WWE

Ronda Rousey 🐐 coming to the WWE and being so good so fast ! Making the division and Championship relevant ! Making the main event of WrestleMania possible. And leaving like like a BOSS ! She came, she saw, she delivered. And in 1 year, became better than most. pic.twitter.com/gel4iHJE97

— 🎼 Charlotte Flair is Better (@Feel_lit_) December 27, 2019