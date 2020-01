Trump vence otra vez a los demócratas

Not only did we raise a staggering $46M, but we have $102.7M Cash on Hand.

This is the most EVER by a re-election campaign at this point!

The American people are sending a message to the Democrats.

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH! pic.twitter.com/q6tDnyRHOD

— Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) January 2, 2020