Le regala billetes de lotería a su madre por Navidad y obtiene jugoso premio

Jacqueline Carpenter of Dallas started the new decade with plenty to celebrate after her son bought her a BIG SPIN scratch-off and she won $100,000. “It’s a heck of a way to start 2020,” her son Adrian said. “It gave me pure joy to see her so happy.” https://t.co/fAR4aR5Vw1 pic.twitter.com/5g1b64aVsJ

— NC Education Lottery (@nclottery) January 3, 2020