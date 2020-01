Recuerda boxeadora que no le gustó el beso en la boca que le plantó rival en plena conferencia de prensa

💋 Press conference kiss! Former @WBCBoxing Female Super Welterweight World Champion @MikaelaLauren was never shy of controversy, on her birthday we throw it back to when she kissed unified World Champion Cecilia Brækhus before their fight! 😘

⚫️ #TeamSauerland ⚫️ pic.twitter.com/DBGwMif8sZ

— Team Sauerland (@TeamSauerland) January 20, 2020