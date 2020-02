Kim Kardashian presume sus piernones con micro vestido y sandalias de serpiente

View this post on Instagram

So excited to introduce @skims Stretch Satin. A new collection of ultra-luxe intimates available in new tonal shades and in sizes XXS – 4X. The fabric is super stretchy, has a really pretty high sheen to enhance and accentuate your curves in all the right places. The new collection will launch 01.30 at 9AM PST! Join the waitlist now at SKIMS.COM to be the first to shop before it sells out.