Andrew Yang, el candidato del salario básico universal, suspende campaña presidencial

Andrew Yang tells supporters he's ending his campaign: "You know I am the math guy, and it is clear tonight from the numbers that we are not going to win this race. I am not someone who wants to accept donations and support in a race that we will not win." https://t.co/V0W44DZca3 pic.twitter.com/bBH4CoXxqV

— CBS News (@CBSNews) February 12, 2020