Jennifer Aniston de piernas abiertas en sugerente sesión de fotos para celebrar sus 51 años

La actriz de "Friends" dejó ver más piel que tela en unas calientes fotografías
Jennifer Aniston.
Foto: Getty Images
Por: Redacción

La actriz estadounidense Jennifer Aniston cumplió 51 primaveras y que mejor manera de celebrarlo que con una sesión de fotos para la revista Interview. Pero la misma no fue nada convencional, se nota que la actriz quiso presumir lo excelente que se encuentra físicamente a su edad y la editorial le sirvió de cómplice para llevar su cometido a cabo.

En cuestión de minutos, la actriz ya tenía millones de likes en su cuenta de Instagram, ya que ella también publicó las fotografías y todos su seguidores le alabaron el cuerpazo que se gasta.

Definitivamente, Jennifer Aniston es de esas personas que pareciera que los años no pasan por ella sino que por el contrario, se ve cada día más sexy y joven.

"I’d never had Jack Daniels until then, and I have not had a sip of it since." In our new March Issue, out soon, America's Sweethearts @jenniferaniston and #SandraBullock recall the first time they met. Tap the link in our bio for the full story. Photographed by @alique_studio and styled by @melzy917 for our March Issue.

