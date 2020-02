Mucho fierro y buena dieta, el secreto de la felicidad para Nicki Minaj

View this post on Instagram

#QueenRadio NEW YORK EDITION🧨 Tomorrow [MONDAY] @ 3PM EST. Giving away more of my personal #FendiPrintsOn plus other merch. Calling US & international fans as well. One lucky person will get to fly to the next show. Keep #YikesOutNow in your tweets to stay in the running. PLUS‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️a CIPHER IS GOING DOWN TMRW for the first time. Can’t tell you who will be a part of it yet. It’s a surprise 😉 YES, WE WILL GET INTO SOME THANGZ + SPECIAL INTERVIEWS. 😘🎈 @beats1official @applemusic 🎈