Hispano turista demanda a agente de ICE que le disparó en el rostro durante operativo

Erick Diaz Cruz, Hispanic resident in Brooklyn, filed a federal civil rights action today against an @ICEgov officer, identified as John Doe, who fired his gun at Diaz Cruz's face fracturing multiple bones.This happened during a operation against another person. @usdcedny pic.twitter.com/Ge6CzMGZ8U

— Jesús García (@JesusGar) February 19, 2020