Gobernador de California dona 10 casas rodantes más para desamparados en South L.A.

In Los Angeles, we know that the homelessness crisis demands urgency.

Thanks to the leadership of @CAgovernor Newsom, Sup. @Mridleythomas and CM @CMHerbJWesson, we are meeting that urgency with the arrival of emergency trailers to help house homeless families and their children. pic.twitter.com/O3prQPtA5L

— Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) February 27, 2020