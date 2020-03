“Tenemos que seguir peleando”: Emily Ratajkowski alzó la voz en el Día Internacional de la Mujer

View this post on Instagram

Researchers have estimated that women’s stories make up only .5% of recorded history. Our stories have been and continue to be denied and negated. Muriel Rukeyser wrote in 1968: “What would happen if one woman told the truth about her life? The world would split open.” Unfortunately it’s not going to be quite as simple as Rukeyser made it seem. We have to keep fighting. Every woman’s truth counts. Continue to be brave my lady friends. Happy IWD