Estas celebridades jóvenes conciencian a sus fans sobre la gravedad de la pandemia del coronavirus

happy birthday thank u next 🤍 making this project with so many dear friends quite literally saved my life and gave me the courage to be vulnerable and be honest with people. thank u for making me feel heard, safe and incredibly human. it is nice (and so healing) to know that i don’t have to hide behind a weird, polished pop star facade and that i’m able to connect with so many people over my truths and pain. i know that should have clicked for me sooner but it didn’t and i want to thank u for showing me first hand that it is okay. all of it. i have been writing and creating a lot lately and it feels nice. i am in no rush to pop anything out of the oven yet !! but i do look forward to this new chapter and sharing more stories / life with u. 🙂 sending a tremendous, warm hug.