Detecta si tu preparador de impuestos es un estafador siguiendo estos cinco pasos

Signs your tax return as "self prepared?" BEWARE. "Self" stands for you. So if that's the case, what did you pay your tax preparer to do? Know the warning signs – https://t.co/hHBjF5QJC4 👈#ghosttaxpreparers pic.twitter.com/TN0ncX5SXA

— CTEC (@CATaxEdCouncil) February 28, 2020