Tiger Woods defenderá su título de Augusta en noviembre

Statement from Chairman Ridley:

"We have identified Nov 9-15 as the intended dates to host the 2020 Masters. We hope the anticipation of staging the Tournament brings a moment of joy to the Augusta community and those who love the game."

Full details at https://t.co/rSr9YUhCX2 pic.twitter.com/1lVmbq8jzJ

— The Masters (@TheMasters) April 6, 2020