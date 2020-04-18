Anastasiya Kvitko posó muy atrevida y de espaldas con un hilo rosa 

La bella modelo compartió una selfie muy atrevida frente al espejo y su bikini no logró cubrir todo el tamaño de sus curvas
Por: Redacción

Anastasiya Kvitko se puso el bikini más pequeño que encontró y no contenta con modelarlo con un vestido lleno de hoyos, después se tomó una atrevida selfie para dejar todo su trasero expuesto con un hilo rosa.

View this post on Instagram

Swimsuit @fashionnova @fashionnovamen Fashionnovapartner 🌸

A post shared by AK (@anastasiya_kvitko) on

La modelo rusa también se atrevió a salir con un vestido completamente nude, sus curvas literalmente se confunden con la tela y la hacen lucir casi desnuda frente a la cámara.

View this post on Instagram

1 ,2 or 3?🥰 Dress @prettylittlethingcs

A post shared by AK (@anastasiya_kvitko) on

Anastasiya es otra modelo que suele ser comparada con Kim Kardashian por el tamaño de sus curvas, pero además aseguran que su dulce tiene un leve parecido con Demi Rose, quien también es comparada con Selena Gómez, aunque solo sea por su rostro.

View this post on Instagram

On the set of boyfriend 🌹

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

View this post on Instagram

$5,000 cash giveaway! 5 WINNERS! 👉 All you have to do to enter is: 1️⃣ Tag three friends on this post 2️⃣ Follow everyone @Electriccaura is account is following 3️⃣Bonus step to enter your name twice and get more chances of winning by reposting this post for 24 Hours on your story. 👉 I AM PICKING 5 WINNERS!! $1,000 Cash per Winner! Lasts for 4 days only! It takes 30 seconds to complete & Starts now 👉@Electriccaura 👈 . . . . . . NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited by law. This promotion is not sponsored by affiliates in any way with instagram. By entering, you release Instagram from liability. Entries will be accepted from DATE 4/15/2020 at 4:00M PST to 4/19/2020 at 4PM. Winners to be chosen by random drawing after the close entry period. 5 Winners announced on 4/16/2020 at 6:00pm PST, 4/17/2020 at 5:00pm PST, 4/18/2020 at 5:00pm PST, 4/18/2020 at 5:00pm PST, 4/19/2020 at 5:00pm PST on @electriccaura

A post shared by Demi 🌹 (@demirose) on

  1. Clarissa Molina desnuda para el “pillow challenge”
  2. Mel Gibson revela que varios famosos consumen sangre de bebé para tener éxito
  3. Captan a los duques de Sussex entregando comida a domicilio
  4. Kim Kardashian se expone de cuerpo entero para lanzar los nuevos Skims

Clasificados

Publica un aviso

Ver todos los avisos

GUÍA DE COMPRAS

Sumate a las más de 300,000 personas que reciben nuestros boletines día a día

Suscríbete gratis
Horóscopo del día por
El Niño Prodigio
Predicciones Mhoni Vidente,
Walter Mercado, Deseret
Tavares y más...

Astrología

¿Qué te predicen los
astros hoy?