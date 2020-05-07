Una antigua iglesia de Santa Ana amaneció ardiendo en llamas

El Departamento de Bomberos de Orange County, California informó del incendio en las instalaciones de un edificio religioso la mañana de este jueves en la ciudad de Santa Ana.

***UPDATE*** crews still working in a defensive manner from the exterior of the structure. Fire is at 4 alarms with roughly 25 Fire Units and 100 firefighters on scene. Video footage shows early stages of the fire. pic.twitter.com/H12CfV6lfO

El tempo fue construido en 1911 en el Downtown de Santa Ana en el condado de Orange y, de acuerdo a los registros de la ciudad, el edificio era considerado una lugar emblemático en la historia de la ciudad.

Los bomberos recibieron el llamado de emergencia pasada las 2:30 a.m. de este jueves y en poco más de dos horas, a las 4:38 a.m el departamento informó que el incendio había sido controlado.

***UPDATE*** Fire declared knocked down at 4:38. No injuries to firefighters at this time. Fire units will be on scene for an extended amount of time to conduct overhaul and begin a fire investigation. pic.twitter.com/YcUCnJfNzd

