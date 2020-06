Christina Aguilera se abre la bata de baño y muestra casi todo su busto

View this post on Instagram

Salute to everyone out there who is currently using their voices and platforms to bring the necessary attention around the racism, bigotry and deeply rooted hatred that is fueling violence in our country. RIP to #GeorgeFloyd, #AhmaudArbery #BreonnaTaylor, and others whose stories are not being amplified by the media but have lost their lives to race-driven brutality. I’m deeply saddened by this. This is a huge problem, that we, Americans, need to fight to fix.