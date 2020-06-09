¿La probarías? Lanzan Pepsi sabor piña

Tiene el sabor ya conocido de Pepsi, pero con un chorrito de jugo de piña
Este producto apareció por primera vez en Japón en 2019.
Foto: SixpathofDewa / Pixabay
Por: Redacción

Aprovechando que estamos a punto de entrar a la época de verano, Pepsi quiso ponerse un poco tropical, ya que lanzó un nuevo refresco con sabor a piña, según reportó el portal de noticias de Yahoo.

Aunque este será un producto nuevo para la gente de Estados Unidos, la Pepsi sabor piña ya había hecho su debut en otro país, pues apareció por primera vez en Japón en 2019. Así que, si no tuviste oportunidad de viajar a este país en esa época, ahora podrás probar la versión estadounidense.

En el paquete se describe que el refresco tiene el ya conocido sabor de la Pepsi, pero con un chorrito de jugo de piña, lo que te podría dar una buena idea del sabor que podría tener.

Pepsi ya tiene este producto disponible en las grandes cadenas minoristas. De hecho, varias personas que lo han visto en Walmart le han tomado fotos y publicado en sus redes sociales.

Esta no es la primera vez que Pepsi lanza sabores extravagantes, pues hace poco más de un año introdujo al mercado bebidas sabor a bayas, lima y mango, que se combinaron con la Pepsi Wild Cherry y Pepsi Vanilla.

