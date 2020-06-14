Abogado revela otro dramático video de la muerte de George Floyd

Ben Crump, un abogado de derechos civiles que representa a la familia de George Floyd, dio a conocer un nuevo video que muestra al oficial Tou Thao ignorando ayudar a salvar la vida del afroamericano.
La gente de grababa el video y otras personas le pedían a Thao que ayudara a Floyd, quien jadeaba por aire bajo la rodilla de Derek Chauvin durante casi nueve minutos antes de su muerte.
“¡Advertencia! Esto es más que perturbador, incluso más difícil de ver que el primer video”, advirtió Crump al compartir las imágenes.
“¿Vas a dejar que mate a ese hombre frente a ti?”, le preguntaban a Thao, quien vigilaba para que nadie interfiriera durante la detención en Minneapolis, Minnesota.
El abogado Crump destacó que el video es parte de las pruebas en contra de los oficiales que intervinieron de algún modo en la muerte de Floyd.
“¡Los cuatro ex oficiales DEBEN ser condenados por ASESINATO por esta horrible atrocidad! ¡TODOS DEBEN ser responsables!”, reclamó el defensor.
La muerte del afroamericano reencendió las movilizaciones sobre racismo y brutalidad policiaca en los EE.UU.
