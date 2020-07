El contundente mensaje sobre Vanessa Guillén que emplaza a todo el que sale de base militar Fort Hood

Vanessa Guillen's mom breaks down as she begs for safe return

HOLDING HER ROSARY: That's what Vanessa Guillen's mother, Gloria, told the world. She doesn't trust the U.S. Army to bring her daughter home. She's begging for answers abour her daughter's disappearance on base. Where is Vanessa Guillen? 🙏🏻 KEEP SHARING 🙏🏻 Here are her entire remarks in Spanish. Read more here -> abc13.com/6261484.

Posted by ABC13 Houston on Wednesday, June 24, 2020