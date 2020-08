El insulto racista de una cantante extranjera en Miami: “Vuelve a tu puto país”

View this post on Instagram

It’s never okay to act as I acted it’s never okay to spread filth that came out of my mouth I am ashamed and I apologize to y’all , the salon, Kelly, the Asian community I love ❤️ everything about your culture And I was Wrong! Every one of you are beautiful, the way god made you, Asian, black , Hispanic, white your my brothers and sisters and I will never disrespect you Again!!! On my life I’m sorry.