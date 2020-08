¿Cómo enfrenta Alexa Dellanos las críticas a sus sensuales fotos?

View this post on Instagram

In this crazy, uncertain time, the one thing we all can do right now is stay calm and make sure we’re sanitizing regularly. For many of us, work is canceled – but life still goes on. LOVE is more powerful than fear. Let’s be mindful of our surroundings now more than ever. Let’s take care of our elders by taking care of ourselves. As a young person, I want to bring awareness to the fact that even though I may survive if diagnosed with Covid-19, I could infect someone who won’t. I’m doing everything I can to take necessary precautions against this pandemic. Sending love to everyone personally affected by Coronavirus. God bless you all. ❤️