Los autores de la biografía del príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle tuvieron acceso a sus ayudantes y confidentes

View this post on Instagram

Already a plethora of opinions just from a few ‘excerpts’ from Finding Freedom. 🤔 Guys…I don’t know if this book is going to help them or hurt them more, based on what I’ve been reading. But I’m going to hold back opinions until I’ve read the book. 💁‍♀️. How’s your Monday going? I 💗this pic! . . . . #meghanmarkle #duchessmeghan #sussexroyal #sussex #thedukeandduchessofsussex #princeharryandmeghan #harryandmegan #meghanandharry #kensingtonpalace #thebritishroyalfamily #thedukeandduchessofcambridge #hollywood #entertainment #fashionblogger #fashionista #princeharryofwales #princessdiana #london🇬🇧 #vancouver #unitedkingdom #UK #britain #archieharrisonmountbattenwindsor #royals #HRH #california #findingfreedom #family #equality