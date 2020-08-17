VIDEO: Trump desata polémica al hablar de su hermano recién fallecido: “Era mi mayor admirador”

El presidente Donald Trump volvió a causar polémica, luego de que en Fox News lo invitaran a hablar sobre su hermano Robert, quien falleció el sábado pasado, pero el mandatario destacó varias cosas ¡sobre sí mismo!

“Fue mi amigo. Creo que dicen que fue mi mejor amigo, y eso es cierto”, señaló. “No era una persona celosa, era un hombre muy listo”.

Al intentar rendir tributo a su hermano, el presidente Trump habló de lo que –desde su punto de vista– su hermano sentía sobre él.

“Él era mi mayor admirador. La gente me decía todo el tiempo, ‘hablé con tu hermano y tu hermano estaba muy emocionado'”, dijo el mandatario. “Y tan emocionado por lo que estaba sucediendo. Y lo que estaba sucediendo en el país, estaba tan enojado con China”.

Trump's tribute to his late brother is all about him: "He was my biggest fan. People would tell me all the time, 'I spoke to your brother and your brother was so thrilled.' And so thrilled at what was happening. And what was happening for the country, he was so angry with China." pic.twitter.com/jTWkAL4dwW

El presidente Trump continuó señalando que su hermana estaba molesto con China por el coronavirus, “así como mucha gente”, expresó.

Luego dijo que mucha gente ha olvidado dónde surgió el COVID-19, pero que “no debería olvidarse”, ya sin hacer referencia a su hermano.

Las críticas de usuarios no esperaron, como la autora Julia Powell, quien dijo que el presidente se “mantenía en personaje”, algo que a ella le “deprimía”.

This is of course completely in character, and it makes me profoundly depressed.

Of course, on the other hand, it's an opportunity for gratitude. I sure am more grateful than before that I'm not a worthless unfeeling maw of narcissism.

Just a little wee feeling maw.

— Julie Powell (@licjulie) August 17, 2020