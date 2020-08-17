VIDEO: Trump desata polémica al hablar de su hermano recién fallecido: “Era mi mayor admirador”

El presidente habla de sí mismo, no de Robert, quien murió el sábado
Robert abrazando a su hermano tras el triunfo electoral en 2016
Foto: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
Por: Redacción

El presidente Donald Trump volvió a causar polémica, luego de que en Fox News lo invitaran a hablar sobre su hermano Robert, quien falleció el sábado pasado, pero el mandatario destacó varias cosas ¡sobre sí mismo!

“Fue mi amigo. Creo que dicen que fue mi mejor amigo, y eso es cierto”, señaló. “No era una persona celosa, era un hombre muy listo”.

Al intentar rendir tributo a su hermano, el presidente Trump habló de lo que –desde su punto de vista– su hermano sentía sobre él.

“Él era mi mayor admirador. La gente me decía todo el tiempo, ‘hablé con tu hermano y tu hermano estaba muy emocionado'”, dijo el mandatario. “Y tan emocionado por lo que estaba sucediendo. Y lo que estaba sucediendo en el país, estaba tan enojado con China”.

El presidente Trump continuó señalando que su hermana estaba molesto con China por el coronavirus, “así como mucha gente”, expresó.

Luego dijo que mucha gente ha olvidado dónde surgió el COVID-19, pero que “no debería olvidarse”, ya sin hacer referencia a su hermano.

Las críticas de usuarios no esperaron, como la autora Julia Powell, quien dijo que el presidente se “mantenía en personaje”, algo que a ella le “deprimía”.

La fundadora de Moms Demand, Shannon Watts, destaca que el presidente Trump hable de su hermano alabándose a sí mismo.

“(Recordó) lo grande que fue que su hermano nunca estuviera celoso de su éxito”, tuiteó.

