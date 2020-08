Amor eterno: La hermosa y emotiva carta de Vanessa a Kobe Bryant por el día de su cumpleaños

View this post on Instagram

Vanessa Bryant was 17 when she met Kobe. Fell crazy in love & They spent the next 20 years by each other's side. 💜💛💜💛 • • • #mambamentality #mambacita #mambaout #mambaforever #mambasportsacademy #mambaqueen #ripgiannabryant #ripkobebryant #gonetoosoon #gonebutneverforgotten #GirlDad #bryantfamily #kobebryant24 #crazyinlovechallenge #couplegoals #successmindset #mixedcouples