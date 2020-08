Desamparado se reúne con su familia 20 años después

View this post on Instagram

Thank you @goodnews_movement for sharing the story of our journey with Pedro “Franklin” ❤️ #Repost @goodnews_movement with @get_repost ・・・ (Los Angeles, Ca): Randi and John got to talking with Pedro, who lived outside their building. Pedro, who was experiencing homelessness, hadn’t seen his family in 20 years— with his permission, the couple researched and tracked down his family and raised funds not only for a reunion but to help get him back on his feet. This incredible story comes from amazing GNM followers @randiemmansbailyn @suazozulu and @projectbackpacks