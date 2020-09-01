Michael B. Jordan rinde homenaje a Chadwick Boseman: ‘Eres mi hermano mayor’

Hollywood sigue conmocionado por el fallecimiento de Chadwick Boseman el pasado 28 de agosto tras una larga batalla contra el cáncer, que el actor había elegido librar en la más estricta intimidad.
A lo largo de los últimos días muchos de sus compañeros de profesión se han pronunciado acerca de la pérdida que acaba de sufrir la industria cinematográfica, pero Michael B. Jordan -con quien compartió reparto en ‘Black Panther’- prefirió tomarse su tiempo para encontrar las palabras que pudieran expresar cómo se siente realmente en estos momentos.
View this post on Instagram
I’ve been trying to find the words, but nothing comes close to how I feel. I’ve been reflecting on every moment, every conversation, every laugh, every disagreement, every hug…everything. I wish we had more time. One of the last times we spoke, you said we were forever linked , and now the truth of that means more to me than ever. Since nearly the beginning of my career, starting with All My Children when I was 16 years old you paved the way for me. You showed me how to be better, honor purpose, and create legacy. And whether you’ve known it or not…I’ve been watching, learning and constantly motivated by your greatness. I wish we had more time. Everything you’ve given the world … the legends and heroes that you’ve shown us we are … will live on forever. But the thing that hurts the most is that I now understand how much of a legend and hero YOU are. Through it all, you never lost sight of what you loved most. You cared about your family , your friends, your craft, your spirit. You cared about the kids, the community, our culture and humanity. You cared about me. You are my big brother, but I never fully got a chance to tell you, or to truly give you your flowers while you were here. I wish we had more time. I'm more aware now than ever that time is short with people we love and admire. I’m gonna miss your honesty, your generosity, your sense of humor, and incredible gifts. I’ll miss the gift of sharing space with you in scenes. I’m dedicating the rest of my days to live the way you did. With grace, courage, and no regrets. “Is this your king!?” Yes . he . is! Rest In Power Brother.
La conclusión a la que ha llegado, según ha desvelado ahora a través de su cuenta de Instagram, es que desearía haber tenido más tiempo para seguir presenciando la grandeza del fallecido intérprete y aprendiendo de ella.
“Te preocupabas por los niños, por la comunidad, por nuestra cultura y por la humanidad“, ha recordado. “Te preocupaste por mí. Eres mi hermano mayor, pero nunca tuve la oportunidad de decírtelo, o de reconocer todos tus méritos mientras estabas aquí”, ha lamentado.
Michael, que interpretó al némesis de Boseman en la exitosa película de Marvel, también ha desvelado un dato curioso y poco conocido de su pasado. Antes de que le eligieran para dar vida a uno de los personajes de la serie ‘All My Children’, su amigo -a quien por entonces aún no conocía- había conseguido ese mismo papel en el proceso de audiciones, pero acabó siendo despedido una semana más tarde tras quejarse ante los productores de los estereotipos raciales en que consideraba que habían caído al desarrollar la historia.
“Desde casi los inicios de mi carrera, empezando por ‘All My Children’ cuando yo tenía tan solo 16 años, me allanaste el camino. Me mostraste cómo ser mejor, como crear un legado y hacer honor a mi propósito“, ha afirmado Michael.
Como despedida, el actor ha prometido que pasará el resto de sus días tratando de vivir como lo hizo Boseman: “Con elegancia, valentía y sin arrepentimientos”.
