El lado menos conocido de Aylín Mujica: Sabe de mecánica y ama los autos

Aylín Mujica tiene una amplia trayectoria en televisión, sus papeles en telenovelas le dieron fama internacional y en la actualidad tiene un patrimonio neto de $4 millones de dólares.
La actriz tiene una fascinación por los autos y desde muy joven aprendió sobre mecánica. Su primer auto fue un Lada, un auto ruso que es muy común ver en Cuba y que Aylín compartía con su mamá.
Вот и осень подкралась 🍂 #vaz_classic #jiguli #classica #stance_ussr #_cccp_klassik_ #2103 #vaz #lada #retro #ретроавто #автомобили #жигули #стиль #carsussr #classiccar #lowdaily #ретроавто #ussr #auto #автомобили #ussrcarss #retrostyle #resto #oldshool #легенда #style #histoicauto #гонка #ваз2103 #retrojiguli #chistojiguli
“Como cubana, aprendí a ser ingeniosa en todo… especialmente porque los carros eran viejos y lo dejaban a uno en todas las esquinas. Aprendí a hacer mecánica, destapaba las válvulas, cambiaba bujías… ¡Sabía desmontar y montar una trasmisión!”, dijo en una entrevista a Autoproyecto.
Aylín Mujica aprendió a manejar desde los 14 años y aunque ha tenido toda clase de autos, sus favoritos son los SUVs.
La conductora de televisión también llegó a manejar un BMW X-5.
Even a powerhouse needs a place of calm. Via @bmwm BMW X5 M Competition
Además, la cubana tiene una colección de bicicletas e incluso llegó a tener un carrito de golf. ¡Aylín Mujica es toda una amante de la velocidad!
La actriz ama posar junto a todo tipo de vehículos.
