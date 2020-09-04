La incómoda caída de Amy Schumer frente a Kim Kardashian

Amy Schumer es una comediante tanto amada como odiada, y es que en más de una ocasión se ha hablado en las redes sociales acerca de su característico humor. Mientras algunos aseguran que de comediante no tiene nada, otros se parten de risa con sus ocurrencias, ejemplo de esto fue cuando fingió una caída en una alfombra roja, enfrente de Kim Kardashian y Kanye West.
Ocurrió en el año 2015 en la alfombra roja de la gala TIME 100. Un desfile de estrellas se pasó por el lugar acompañados de cientos de flashes de las cámaras. Como era costumbre, Schumer no podía pasar desapercibida por lo que decidió agregar un poco de humor a la gala. Así fue como se arrojó enfrente de la pareja y fingió una caída.
Kim y Kanye, tomados por sorpresa, no supieron como reaccionar, y mientras todos rieron (o trataron de sacar su risa forzada más natural) ellos solo la observaron con incomodidad. La comediante se levantó y pidió perdón por su “tropiezo”.
Las fotografías y el video del evento rápidamente se hicieron virales, incluso más tarde esa noche Schumer pudo acercarse a la socialité y tal vez tuvo la oportunidad de explicarle mejor su broma.
