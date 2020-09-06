Como pocas veces, Selena Gomez posa en bikini, dejando encantados a sus fans

Selena Gomez se ha mostrado encantada con sus nuevos proyectos profesionales, entre los cuales destaca su propia línea de maquillaje, que ha promocionado con ella misma como modelo, compartiendo un video en el que se muestra usando los productos.
View this post on Instagram
Guys, I can’t believe we're launching @rarebeauty in two days only at @sephora, @sephoracanada and @sephoramx. #sephorainjcp ❤ I wanted my foundation to be weightless and breathable, but still buildable. Some days I want full coverage, some days not so much. Liquid Touch Weightless Foundation is available in 48 shades.
La figura de la cantante sigue siendo espectacular, y lo demostró en una imagen en la que aparece usando un sexy bikini de color azul, lo cual dejó complacidos a sus fans.
View this post on Instagram
@selenagomez wearing the CAROLINE TOP & CAROLINE BOTTOM in the print "Day Trip" 😍 "This print was the catalyst for me to rebrand as La Mariette. It feels reflective of me- playful, vivid, and alive. Creating this new collection, it was imperative that every suit and print felt like an extension of me. This print for me feels like a memory. I get that same wash of nostalgia every time I wear it, it reminds me of a day trip Selena and I took when I was considering rebranding my company- we drove down to Newport and spent all day on a boat, laughing and wandering in and out of some incredible vintage stores. One of those days that when you look back you want to relive it. When I am working on a new collection, I don't often look for inspiration on Instagram. More often I find that current of electricity from old photos of my friends' moms, or dope old 80s/90s Sports Illustrated editorials- images where women look athletic and strong and very much real." — @tmarie247
Selena Gomez tiene más de 192 millones de seguidores en su cuenta de Instagram, y muchos de ellos dieron like a un clip que publicó con el detrás de cámaras en la grabación del videoclip de “Ice cream”, la canción que interpreta junto con el grupo Blackpink.
