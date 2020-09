5 Famosas que enamoraron a hombres más jóvenes

View this post on Instagram

Have you noticed how movies and entertainment make life outside of marriage look extra sexy? Kisses are passionate, they rip clothes off of each other, and smile more of its outside of the marriage? Its the enemies way of telling you that life would be more exciting outside of your marriage. He lies. Commitment is sexy. Honesty is sexy. Deep roots are sexy. Mature vulnerable love is sexy. You and I, with all our flaws, no photoshop marriage… is all I want. @abelsworship