Miley Cyrus comparte fotos desnuda y revoluciona las redes sociales

View this post on Instagram

Done sweet talkin’… I am speaking my truth. Midnight Sky out now 💜 bad ass 3D pic by @vijatm my bff AND executive producer of Midnight Sky 👄 along with my mama @tishcyrus 2 of my favorite people on the entire earth. Couldn’t do it without either of you! (I mean I reallllllly couldn’t do it without you mama, I wouldn’t even be here)