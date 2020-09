La terrible enfermedad que padeció Kris Jenner a sus 8 años

View this post on Instagram

Happy Birthday to my beautiful Mom MJ!!!! Mom I don’t know what I would do without you… thank you for all of the love you give to all of us every single day… I love all of your stories about your life and all of your amazing advice… you are the most incredible mom, grandma, friend and confidant and I cherish every single memory we have. Thank you for the way you raised me and for everything you’ve taught me… I love you more than you will ever know!! Xoxo #love #happybirthdaymj ❤️