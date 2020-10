Desean la muerte del presidente Trump y Myrka Dellanos reacciona: “Este odio… tiene que parar”

View this post on Instagram

This picture was taken a year ago….but it expresses my heart this morning. He is my friend and I care about their well being very much. I’m praying for @realdonaldtrump and @flotus as well as everyone who has been affected by covid-19. As a Christian if you can’t pray sincerely for your president and refrain from ill will when he is sick, then you may need prayer more than he does. Check yourself.