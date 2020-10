Jenicka López, hermana de Chiquis Rivera, presume sus curvas con bikini y transparencias

View this post on Instagram

My princess is 23 guys!!!!!! @jenicka_lopez I can’t believe you went from sleeping in my arms, to me now sitting on your lap! 😩 … but you’re still my baby, and always will be. I couldn’t be more proud of the woman you’ve become. You’re not only gorgeous, but so independent, intelligent, honest and wise beyond your years. I know for sure momma is extremely proud of you, too. 🤍 I love you my Jenny Penny! Happy Baddie BeeDay mamas. 🎂🥂🎉