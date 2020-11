Padre e hija conmueven con sesión de fotos de Día de Muertos en honor a su esposa fallecida

View this post on Instagram

Rest In Peace my beautiful wife. You left me way too soon. You were my world. My better half and that half is gone. I know I need to be strong for our daughter that you have left me but without you, will be the hardest thing. Just know babe that I will make you proud. You left me one last gift, the gift of being a father. I’ll be the best father for our daughter. I miss you so much and I can’t wait to finally see you again in heaven. I love you from the moon and back. #yeseniaaguilar #rip #wife #august11 #ilostmybestfriend #myworld #iwillalwaysloveyou