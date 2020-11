Joaquin Phoenix “exige” al gobierno de Trump localice a los padres de los 545 niños que están en la frontera

View this post on Instagram

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara address the Migrant Children Crisis mentioning their son, River. In an exclusive op-ed with ‘People’. “How will it feel to explain to our son … how we treated scared, defenseless children, some of whom may never see their parents again? As new parents, it's unbearable to imagine what it would feel like to have our child taken away from us for a day, let alone years. As Americans, it's our responsibility to continue paying attention to the plight of these families and get answers for why they still have not been located.” – [Via: @people]